Cancer is considered as one of the most dangerous diseases which could destroy human lives, physically and mentally.

Cancer has several types to deem about, such as mouth cancer which is usually caused by tobacco and alcohol, common in our society.

Both tobacco and alcohol are carcinogenic which contains chemicals that could damage our DNA, eventually, leading to cancer.

A majority of people smoke and drink chemical materials, which are very harmful to the human health.

People who smoke and drink are often diagnosed with mouth cancer and apparently, there is no proper treatment available for it.

It is painful to say that there are no cancer hospitals in Balochistan and the concerned authorities hesitate to take action.



So, I humbly request the government of Balochistan and health authorities to establish cancer hospitals in Balochistan in order to save the lives of thousands of people from such diseases.



NADIA NAZIR,

Turbat, July 24.

