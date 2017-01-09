One of the manifestos of the now US President, Donald Trump, to restrict the entry of Muslim immigrants in the United States though may sound racist but will prove to be a boon for the Muslims.

The weather in Middle Eastern countries, mostly Muslim majority, is pleasant with time periods of extremely hot sunshine as opposed to the harsh extreme opposite of blizzards in the western countries is a reason for some to immigrate to other countries.

In that attempt however, they may fall victims to the human traffickers that are responsible for claiming the lives of over thousands.



In western countries, their financial position may improve but they may lose out on cultural values due to the gradual acceptance of new norms and practices.

It observed that majority of the Muslim countries lag behind in development in comparison due to the lack of higher educational facilities as well.

The move to ban all Muslim may actually prove to be a good one as it would force them to improve their condition and to get rid of problems like greed, corruption, terrorism as they are forced by circumstances into self-reflection.



SAYED GB SHAH BOKHARI,

Peshawar, November 15.

