Containers are being brought through the many roads to Gwadar however, vehicles are stopped from entering Turbat as blockades are created on purpose.

It is an injustice to the people.

Due to this people are suffering from many problems all the while facing troubles for their businesses.

I request the government to stand up for the people and come to an effective solution to counter these small problems.



HAFWEZULLAH CHARSHAMBAY,

Kech, November 15.