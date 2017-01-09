Pakistan today is less than half of the country it was in 1947. During 1949-50, 55 percent of Pakistan’s population lived in what was then East Pakistan, making it the majority province in terms of population. Despite this majority, the eastern wing was economically discriminated against and exploited. A section of the ruling elite of the western wing of Pakistan became the oppressors of the East Pakistani people, leading to their eventual secession after a long and bloody war of liberation ending in 1971.

At the time of independence, the major share of Pakistan’s gross domestic product was from agriculture, which contributed around 53 percent, compared to 7.3 percent from manufacturing and 11.9 percent from retail trade. The contribution made by East Pakistan to Pakistan’s economy and society was huge, although never fully recognised and appreciated by West Pakistanis.

SYEDA FATIMA MAJID,

Karachi, November 15.