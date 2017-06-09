This relates to a news published in leading Urdu daily wherein it was claimed that “Mamoo Banadeya” in relation to the news that 10 NADRA Centre have been closed in Karachi due to various reasons and 2 mega NADRA centres will replace them to provide services round the clock.

Citizens of Karachi could not understand as to why two mega centres were inaugurated on the condition that 10 centres closed.

What a joke with Karachi citizens who are already depressed at having been deprived of fundamental amenities like that of clean drinking water, electricity, gas etc.

Everybody can visit the NADRA centre located at North Nazimabad to see thousands of males and females in a long queue.

Two mega centres and a few fixed-time centres could never fulfil the requirement of a densely populated metropolitan city where the reported population is more than 250 million.

The aim behind this move is to provide the best possible facilities to people such as issuing computerised national identity cards and improving other credentials.



It is proposed that more mega centres be established in Surjani town, Malir, Orangi and Gulistan Jauhar immediately for the convenience of people of Karachi.

One day should be allocated for issuance of birth and death certificates and family registration certificate etc.

Similarly, the process for attestation of documents should also be comfortable and easy, and attestation should not be restricted to gazetted officers but may also be mandated to bank officers.



NISAR AHMED,

North Karachi, May 23.

