The instance of an Indian national named Uzma returning home from Pakistan is really encouraging and has sent the positive signals across India and Pakistan.

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has done the right thing by appreciating the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan for lending a helping-hand in ensuring the safe return of Uzma. The media should come forward to highlight such good gestures and positive developments taking place in India and Pakistan.

Besides, the business activities between India and Pakistan have been disturbed a lot due to the escalation of tension between the two nations. For a country to grow and do well, it is important to develop the business and industrial ties. I am always concerned about this sad fact. On a personal note, my first-ever job was part of import and export activities in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, India, way back in 2002. Going down memory lane, I still remember many foreigners from countries like Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines visiting Tuticorin for the shipment of cargo. A lot of business activities are taking place in Tuticorin – the cargo, the produce and the valuable stuff are being procured from the areas like Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Marthandam, Madurai, Coimbatore and Kanyakumari where a lot of agricultural and industrial activities are going on. The shipment of all this produce takes place in Tuticorin where a huge port is located with all the required facilities. I always recall my 2002 Tuticorin job tenure for all the cross-cultural activities that were taking place there. In this fashion, is it not possible to develop business between India and Pakistan?

It is important to remember that both India and Pakistan are the huge hubs of wealth, knowledge and workforce.

Propagating sensational news and fighting will never lead to growth in the region and will never facilitate the well-being of the people.

The media and the governments in India and Pakistan have the responsibility of developing the bilateral relationship and business activities – any kind of failure on these fronts will result in serious consequences.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

Mumbai, May 26.