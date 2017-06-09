The Metro Bus service has failed to achieve its daily commuter targets due to the pitiful condition of its confined capacity in each compartment, especially in the ladies section where it is pretty hard to find a seat.

It has been more than a year that I have been travelling from Rawalpindi to Islamabad, taking the metro bus transit.

I can personally testify to the unfortunate incidents that have been taking place on the bus.

The recent major accident to have taken place was the outrageous death of a medical student.

She was standing by the glass door, which is actually the restricted area for passengers.

But when the compartment is full, there no other option than standing over there.

The overcrowded conditions led to her death.

Secondly “free Wi-Fi” services are used to entice the passengers towards the package of twenty rupee transport service, but the Wi-Fi never connects for more than a few seconds.

There is a whole range of Wi-Fi connectivity access points but none of them connects.

I would request the Punjab Metro Bus Authority to take constructive steps in order to keep upgrade the service.

Thank you.



HUMNA NAFEES,

Rawalpindi, May 25.

