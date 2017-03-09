Murree Brewery, a liquor, beer and soft drinks producing company is situated close to Army Officers Housing Scheme Askari-2, Chaklala Scheme 3, Rawalpindi.



It has been observed that the factory, apart from generating unbearable smell from its various processes, is now a constant source of ear piercing sound from its machinery running almost the whole day and night.

The sound resembles an all-clear siren just nearby.

While on the one hand, we are already fed up of the ‘Nullah Leh’, this factory is polluting the environment.



I request the Environmental Protection Agency to visit the site of the factory, gauge its distance from Askari-2.

Once having thoroughly investigated, order for its closure and shifting from the current location to the distant outskirts of Rawalpindi.



MAJOR TALAAT KHURSHID (RETD),

Rawalpindi, February 19.

