I returned to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH & RC) as a volunteer in the Outpatients Department.

My duties included assistance with issuing tokens for patients with appointments, guiding patients to various departments, wheelchair and stretcher assistance.



Interacting with cancer patients made me realise how quickly the quality of life can alter.

The Outpatients Department had a clear system in place to process and guide patients during this difficult and confusing time.

One patient came from the United States of America to get treatment at the hospital.

This showed the excellent reputation the hospital has internationally.



The hospital held a “Fitness Fiesta” event to create awareness of leading a healthy lifestyle.

There were many wonderful stalls offering great health products.

This was a wonderful opportunity for people to meet socially and raise funds for the hospital.



On this volunteer experience, I felt that SKMCH &RC is re-addressing the inequalities that exist in Pakistan regarding access to cancer treatment.

A healthcare system free at the point of delivery for the poorest and disadvantaged people in Pakistani society is the need of the hour.

SKMCH & RC, by providing free treatment to the poorest and disadvantaged in Pakistan, is fulfilling that need.

SKMCH & RC is a beacon of hope and compassion for Pakistani society.

I would like to thank all the wonderful staff in the Outpatients Department for their kind assistance.

I hope to return to continue my association with the hospital.



MOHAMMED YAMIN,

Birmingham, England, March 8.

