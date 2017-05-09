Environmental pollution refers to the overview of dangerous pollutants into the environment.

It has a harmful effect on the natural world and on the activities of living beings.



It is a major hazard to human beings on earth.

There are many causes of environmental pollution like industrial activities.

Dumping solid waste of households and other places is also going to pollute our environment, when not disposed of properly.



Transportation is also polluting our environment day by day.

The smoke produced by using fossil fuels is polluting our environment in two ways; through air and noise pollution.

People who live in urban areas are moving toward big cities and urban areas are converting into industrial areas.

Population overgrowth is also a cause of pollution.

In the developing countries there has been increase the demand of basic food, occupation and shelter.

Agricultural waste is also a big cause of environmental pollution.



Environmental pollution has negative effects on the life of human beings and animals.

Our success in science, industrial prowess and technology should make us realise the cost of good health.



The water we drink, the vegetables we eat and other things are all contaminated day by day due to environmental pollution.

Smoke in the environment is a big cause of respiratory diseases, skin diseases, and by using contaminated water, the stomach and intestines are affected badly.



Noise pollution is affecting our auditory sense organs.

This can also cause of deafness and tiredness.

Our environment is also becoming hot day by day due to pollution.

Many scientists believe that we are living in an era of mass destruction, due to human made environmental pollution.

The increasing ratio of mills and factories is the result of the growth of industry in this m age.

As long as they will be there, they must produce smoke, pollute the air and hasten our end by slow-poisoning.



It is the responsibility of everyone to protect our environment.

A wonderful and quality environment must be achieved by continuous planning, governmental policies, efforts of technocrats and public participation.



ASMA ANWAR,

Lahore, May 8.

