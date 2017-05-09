According to a recent news report, NADRA issued 500,000 fake computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) in Karachi during the last few years which is serious issue to be noticed by the people of Pakistan.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that the action had been taken against more than 600 Nadra employees who were involved and found as guilty of the negligence in several manner unscrupulous elements.



It really shows a major failure of Nadra’s staffs who have been issuing fake CNICs illegally to the people.

State of the art facilities should be made available and equal attention should be paid to ensure that a public-friendly and courteous attitude is adopted by Nadra staffers.

The issuance of fake CNICs should be eradicated as soon as possible to save the country.



SHAKEEL PHULLAN,

Turbat, April 29.

