A painful incident happened in Mardan University that took away the life of Mashal khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University.

As a result, students’ lives are now at risk.

They die mercilessly in front of the corrupt leaders who are busy defending themselves from panama papers.



Accordingly, the public asks questions like who is to blame for the massive degradation in our lives.

And why have our leaders taken a blind eye regarding the throes of the destructive situation? Concrete measures should be taken against the criminal.



LIQUAT SALEH,

Kech, April 15.

