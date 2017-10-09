The message of Karbala is vivid and clear.

The battle of Karbala was not meant to grab a patch of land, rather it was intended to secure and uphold core human values.

It was a battle between good and evil, right and wrong and justice and oppression.



The blazing sandy desert, the hot sizzling sun and the formidable army of Yazid could not dampen the courage and spirit of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.

A).

The heroic and valiant sacrifice of Imam (R.

A) has no parallels in the known history of mankind.

It teaches us when we are up against the evil forces, never to yield rather to stand our ground firmly and win.

Without an ounce of doubt, the stellar sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.

A) became an emblem of resistance to injustice, tyranny and oppression.

On the surface, Yazid and his army overpowered Hazrat Imam Hussain(R.

A) but in history it is Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.

A) who is remembered for his unflinching resolve and unwavering will.

Indubitably, he came out triumphant and saved the religion which is the most favourite of Allah Almighty.

Furthermore, we learn that the number of soldiers or standing army does not help win a battle rather it is the self-belief and self-righteousness which shapes the outcome.



The ordeals faced by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.

A), along with his family, were in no way justified but the pious family remained adamant and persistent and upheld the standard of Islam.

Yazid and his army waged that unholy war only to strengthen and prolong his rule which he usurped from Imam (R.

A)but had to lick the dust at the end of the day.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.

A) prefered to lay down his life and refused to budge an inch from his principled stand.



The takeaway is that there comes a time in our life when we have to decide either to give in and continue to suffer the excesses of oppressors or put up a fight and topple these evil forces.

We should follow in the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.

A) and vanquish those dark forces which pose a threat to our core values, our faith and the rule of law.



MUHAMMAD FAYYAZ,

Mianwali, October 2.

