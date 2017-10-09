This letter is to bring to your knowledge that a majority of students are frustrated and not interested in going to school.

After I observed the problem I concluded that they need something else to do than just sit in a class for hours and study.

In Karachi there are so many schools, most of which do not have a play ground.

There should be co-curricular activities in schools for instance football, basketball, drawing and theatre, etc.

, so that students take interest in coming to school and their rate of absence goes down.



There are many advantages of co-curricular activities, for example, through this a teacher may understand and capture hidden talents of each student to know what they would like to do ahead or which field will be good for them.

Co-curricular activities also help in holistic development of the personality.

They increase IQ, help in development of a student and make them a smart worker rather than a hard worker.

With such changes, students of today will get to be physically and psychologically fit.



AMAN UMRANI,

Karachi, September 29.

