It is doleful to perceive what a debris the provincial and local government has made.

Since many weeks our sewere system is blocked and all the streets have been filled with sewerage water, and thus, my house is flooded.



I have already informed the union council as well as municipal committee about the matter and have submitted many applications regarding the situations.

The municipal committee is near to my house but still the matter remains unresolved.

I hope the authorities will take action and look into the matter.



ZAMIR AHMED MEMON,

Shikarpur, October 1.

