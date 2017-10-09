On 10th of Muharram I visited Mandi Bahauddin in urgency, accompanied by my family.

Before and after crossing the bridge I was stopped for giving the tax fee of passing from the Barrage.

I was surprised as they didn't gave me any receipt.

They also charged me with a different tax fee of twenty and thirty rupees each side while I was travelling by my private carry van.

The persons who were collecting the charges were without any name tag and departmental identification.

I request the authority concerning to look in the matter.



RAJA HAROON GULZAR,

Chakwal, October 1.

