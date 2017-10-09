On 10th of Muharram I visited Mandi Bahauddin in urgency, accompanied by my family.
Before and after crossing the bridge I was stopped for giving the tax fee of passing from the Barrage.
I was surprised as they didn't gave me any receipt.
They also charged me with a different tax fee of twenty and thirty rupees each side while I was travelling by my private carry van.
The persons who were collecting the charges were without any name tag and departmental identification.
I request the authority concerning to look in the matter.
RAJA HAROON GULZAR,
Chakwal, October 1.