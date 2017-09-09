Pakistan ranks eight in kidney disease causing 20,000 deaths every year.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is rapidly growing in Pakistan.

Consuming junk and low quality food, self-medication or excessive use of medicine, low water intake, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and renal stones are a few common causes of kidney diseases.

The treatment of kidney failure is either hemodialysis or kidney transplant, whereas dialysis offers an excellent short time cure.

Transplant is the option, which gives a best chance of a good long-term quality of life.

To avoid kidney disease it is necessary, diet and lifestyle should be healthy throughout life even if diabetes and hypertension is under control.



Chronic kidney disease are emerging as a major health problem.

First the cost of renal replacement therapy are exceedingly high and are consuming a significant proportion of health care budgets of developed countries, while in developing countries are out of reach.

Second, complex interaction are clearly emerging between chronic kidneys, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Considering the alarmingly high prevalence of chronic kidney diseases compared to other countries and its impact on morbidity, mortality and financial burden it is highly recommended that early detection and treatment of the disease should be the priority in the health care policies of the country.



The donation also plays significant role here, donation of kidneys and other body organs after death as a deceased body donation can save nine lives.

Seminars and free diagnosis camps can be arranged, both at the public and private healthcare centers to raise awareness about preventive measures and timely diagnosis of kidney disease.

Media can also must play a significant role in this regard.



KIRAN FATIMA,

Islamabad, August 17.

