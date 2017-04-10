Technology has become an integral part of our lives.

It has been changing the way our children learn, entertain, interact with friends and much more.

It has impacted the level of their creativeness and how they behave in society.

But apart from the bright site, internet also has many negative impacts upon them.

Youngsters are more likely to be seen on internet.

Every 4 in 10 youngsters are addicted to the internet, they use social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, Skype, Whatsapp and many more which is dangerous for their health.

Children are fearless and they are free in visiting any website without knowing its bad effects.

Why people are so much involved is net surfing? With the excessive use of internet, children are not only facing problems academically and socially but even morally.



Parents should take notice what their children are doing on the Internet and should take serious action on it if they want their children to be successful as good citizens and human being.



FABIHA WASEEM,

Karachi, March 23.

