This is in reference to Hashim Abro’s letter called ‘Removing the deadwood’ that was published according to which retired and rehired people were being appointed as head of public sector enterprises and are now responsible for their decline.



Even if suitable and competent people are made the heads of these organisations, what of the unproductive thousands in societies, many of whom have also been reinstated with back salaries and are draining our economy.

They even have the protection of the ‘President’s Ordinance for dismissed workers.

’ The situation is so bad that there are no buyers for Pakistan Steel Mills and the government is considering leasing it out for 30 years.



ENGR KHURSHID ANWER,

Lahore, January 20.

