During the time of the Bristish in the sub-continent, Sukkur Barrage was built along with its seven canals one of which was the Rice Canal where the rice was grown in great quantities.

In places like Larkana, Kambar-Shahdadkot and certain parts of Dadu, paddies and other crops grow in quantities of up to millions of metric tons.

The provision of water is through the Indus River for irrigational and drinking purposes.

Nowadays, the sweet water has been polluted due to the crossing of a canal and the addition of sewerage water.

This is resulting in low quantities of crop cultivation and the spread of diseases.

The government needs to take an initiative to clean the polluted water in order to ensure that the most important sector of the country does not suffer.



MUSADIQUE MANZOOR KALHORO,

Larkana Sindh, January 4.

