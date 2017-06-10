The decline of CSS is now one of the leading issues in Pakistan.

The major failure in the result of CSS is quiet worrying for our society with the ratio endlessly deteriorating.

There are numerous factors due to which students are not able to clear the exams.

Firstly, a large number of students do not even get quality education which is why they never grasped the skills of critical analysis and research.

Talented students do not get desirable amenities either.

Moreover, there are faults within the CSS system itself.

These glitches cannot be resolved until the concern departments put their emphasis on these causes behind the issue.



SIBGHA FAROOQ,

Islamabad, May 26.

