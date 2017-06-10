In Pakistan, we need to cultivate an attitude of gratitude in our daily lives: it helps in dispelling negative attitudes, thoughts and feelings.

Grateful people are happier, less depressed, less stressed, and more satisfied with their lives and social relationships.



The Islamic sacred text, The Quran, is filled with the idea of gratitude.

Islam encourages its followers to be grateful and express thankfulness to God in all circumstances.

Islamic teaching emphasises the idea that those who are grateful for what they have will be rewarded with more.

The pillar of fasting during the month of Ramadan is for the purpose of helping the believer be grateful for their provisions.

Spirituality is capable of enhancing a person’s ability to be grateful and therefore, those who regularly attend religious services or engage in religious activities are more likely to have a greater sense of gratitude in all areas of life.



Gratitude has been said to at the centre of the entire Christian life as well.

Martin Luther referred to gratitude as "the basic Christian attitude" and today it is still referred to as "the heart of the gospel”.

In Judaism, gratitude is an essential part of the act of worship and a part of every aspect of a worshiper’s life.

According to the Hebrew worldview, all things come from God and because of this, gratitude is extremely important to the followers of Judaism.



Extensive research done by the University of California, USA has revealed that feelings of gratitude and thankfulness towards Almighty God leads to a stronger immune system, healthier blood pressure, better physical and mental health, greater joy, optimism and sense of overall well-being.

Participants in the study simply recorded five things they were grateful for each day.

This small exercise proved to have enormous benefits.

Imagine what a permanent attitude of gratitude can accomplish.



ENGR.

MANSOOR AHMED,

Faisalabad, May 26.

