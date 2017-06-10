Recently, I got a chance to attend an event to pay tribute to nurses and midwives for their services which was organized by Ziauddin College of Nursing.

It was very informative as I got to know a lot about this profession.

Nurses are the ones who specialise in “nursing”; they look after their patients day and night.

They work for our better health, fight with our disease and help us to cope up with illness.

They serve humanity with dedication and kindness.

It is a profession that requires respect in our country.

Nurses are a ray of hope for patients.

Unfortunately, in our country there is no respect for this profession, whereas in the whole world nursing is known to be a noble profession.

We should work hard for breaking the stereotype against nurses and to change the common mindset so that more people can come in this profession.



QURAT UL AIN,

Karachi, May 25.

