Ramzan is the holy month of forgiveness, gratitude and blessings.

Everyone seems busy in prostrations, penance and finding a connection with Almighty.

On the contrary, flocks of beggars including men, women, children and old men migrate to big cities.

They take advantages of people’s innocence through their disability, holding fake certificates and grab money, which is given to them as charity.

These tactics are an insult to the sanctity and reverence of the holy month, and the purpose of charity for those who actually deserve it.

People should not give Zakat and Fitrana to these fake beggars.

I also request concerned authorities to start crackdown against these mafia beggars.



SHEHARYAR NAEEM,

Lahore, June 8.

