The terror blast at a concert in Manchester that killed at least 22 people and injured many, has shocked the world.

The sad fact that terror attacks can take place anywhere and anytime has once again been proved through this incident.



The inference one can draw from such terror attacks is that the factors such as enmity, political bias, unequal growth and uncultured society have just added to the terror menace.

Maybe it is time to rename terrorism either ‘revenge’ or ‘hatred.

’ At the same time, the international community should not turn a blind eye to these causes.



Moreover, it is not wise to just turn a blind eye to the people being held hostage or the innocent falling victim to the terror attacks.

The statistics say that so far numerous people have been killed by terrorists across the world.

The records also point to the fact that terrorism has taken a heavy toll on the growth of the countries and the well-being of the people.



The continuous terror attacks are evidence of the fact that joint efforts are totally missing among the countries in their efforts to tackle terrorism.



Therefore, the time has come for all the countries to develop strong strategies coupled with great technology in order to root out the menace of terrorism.



P.

SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

Mumbai, May 25.

