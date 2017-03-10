I am quite keen to highlight, the ill-effects of using plastic bags.

Plastic bags are non-biodegradable, and are extremely hazardous to the environment.

They are a major constituent of the filth and garbage in our society.

Every year many animals die after swallowing these plastic bags.



Furthermore, plastic bags block drains and release toxic fumes when burned.

The government did impose a ban on the use of plastic bags but it was short-lived.

This however should not dissuade the government from taking another step.

Jute bags are slowly becoming the vogue.



The government can show an advertisement on television wherein someone is shown using a jute bag in place of plastic bags.

The same can be shown on hoardings as well.

I feel that i have raised a very serious issue and will be grateful if it reaches.



MAHA SALEEM,

Karachi, February 19.

