After six months, instead of publishing the report the PM’s Principal Secretary issued a notification by ordering transfer of Principal Information Officer and a foreign affairs adviser and confirming the dismal of Information Minister.

DG ISPR has rejected the action taken by PM but want real culprit.

The pertinent question is who is actually approved fabricated story which claimed Pakistan Army is protecting non-state actors who are carrying out terrorists attacks in India (which is the narrative of India).



I think such story cannot be given to DAWN to publish without nod from PM or his daughter who was managing the media cell and using the Information Ministry without legal appointment as media adviser to PM.

It is the duty of Pak Army should take action against those who are responsible for anti-state activities as allowed by laws.



