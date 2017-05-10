Accordingly, around 60 percent children aged between six and 12 years and 74 percent women aged between 16 and 49 years face iodine deficiency disorders in Pakistan.

It has devastating influences over pregnant women and their babies.

However, miscarriages, stillbirths caused by shortage of iodine.

Iodine being used at low rate in the country because of the lack awareness of people.



Also, it is trustworthy for high level malnutrition and brain impairment in childhood.

Therefore, the concerned authorities should spread knowledge among people regarding its handling.



LIQUAT SALEH,

Turbat, May 1.

