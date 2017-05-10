Turbat is a major city of Balochistan where thousands of students from nearby villages come to get education.

There are more than 20 high schools in Turbat city which don’t have the facility of computers.

In this modern era, computer literacy is must for progress but there is no facility available for schools students of Turbat to acquire computer literacy.



Furthermore, in some of the schools there are few computers but they are for the usage of the teachers, not for students.

As a result, students of Turbat face a great deal of trouble when they go to Quetta or Karachi for higher education without any know how of computers.

A so-called educational emergency is in place by Balochistan government but this campaign has ignored shortage of computers in schools of Turbat.

In this context, I humbly request Chief Minister of Balochistan, to direct concerned authorities to provide computers in all schools of Turbat as soon as possible and save the education of Turbat.



DILDAR GHANI,

Makran, May 1.

