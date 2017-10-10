The affordability of medication and health-care treatment is always a major concern for patients with poor economic backgrounds.

Particularly in this part of the world, hundreds of thousands of people suffering from various communicable and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) do not have timely access to medicines since they are not able to afford the treatment required.



In such a depressing scenario, however, there is good news for poor patients as one of the leading pharmaceutical companies has initiated a health-care programme worldwide, including Pakistan, focusing on affordability and availability of commonly prescribed medicines.



The programme ensures the access to medicines by offering the same at a negligible price of USD 1 per treatment per month, covering the treatment of such common non-communicable diseases (NCDs) as diabetes, breast cancer, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.



Since Pakistan is ranked among the low-middle income countries (LMICs), this one-dollar initiative will play a leading role in improving access to quality medicines and healthcare in the country.



KASHIF MUSTAFA QADRI,

Karachi, October 2.

