I recently went to a post office to send an envelope to my cousin in Karachi through registered post.
When I reached the counter, an office employee was busy in booking different parcels.
As soon as I gave him my parcel for booking, he ignored me saying that my envelope is open even though it was accurately sealed.
However, I asked him for providing/giving me with a tape solution to seal the envelope.
He flat-out refused, saying that they don’t have stationary for the customers in a rude tone.
Consequently, I reached at the next booking office for parcelling my envelope.
ZAMIR AHMED MEMON,
Shikarpur, October 1.