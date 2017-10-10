I recently went to a post office to send an envelope to my cousin in Karachi through registered post.

When I reached the counter, an office employee was busy in booking different parcels.

As soon as I gave him my parcel for booking, he ignored me saying that my envelope is open even though it was accurately sealed.

However, I asked him for providing/giving me with a tape solution to seal the envelope.

He flat-out refused, saying that they don’t have stationary for the customers in a rude tone.

Consequently, I reached at the next booking office for parcelling my envelope.



ZAMIR AHMED MEMON,

Shikarpur, October 1.

