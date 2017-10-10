I am a student studying at a private school in Turbat.

On my way to school early in the morning, I witness many sweepers cleaning the garbage on the roads and the streets daily.

However, if the sweepers don’t come to work for even a day, the roads again are again dirty with filth.



One day going to the school, I asked a sweeper why he comes to sweep the road daily.

He replied, “I sweep it daily and whenever I don’t come or become sick, then my work gets doubled.

”

This is how I came to know that sweepers do their best to clean our city but the citizens here don’t cooperate with them.



Pakistan is deemed as one of the dirtiest countries in the world and it cannot change into a clean country until and unless its citizens don’t play their part.



ZEESHAN NASIR,

Turbat, October 2.

