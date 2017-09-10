Pakistan is conveniently walking towards the crisis of water.

Our entire agriculture as well as domestic industries need water to function, but the truth is that it is finishing.

According to reports, by 2025 our country Pakistan will have lost a great percentage of water.

If it goes at the current pace, then surely there will be nothing left for the younger generations.

To avoid this famine, the best method is to conserve the water and we ought to use it in an accurate way.

Furthermore, many places in Pakistan have found to have poisonous water and such instances lead to various diseases like malaria, chikungunya and other fatal illnesses.

The government and administration should play a respective role towards this issue, and should pair with industrialists to establish filter plants in factories and industries.

So that wherever the water goes, it is pure and safe to drink.



ALTAZ SHEER,

Makran, August 15.

