Our chemistry professor in university used to call white sugar a white poison, and advised us to avoid it for good health.

I learnt from a report that as many as 23 harmful ingredients including sulphur absorbed by body are used to make sugar.

Gur and honey are considered better alternatives provided they are pure.



I have stopped using white sugar for the last two years and have replaced it with honey.



I hope that the media will also join in this campaign of public awareness.

Anything good for public health is good for mediapersons as well.



M AKRAM NIAZI,

Rawalpindi, March 28.

