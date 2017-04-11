Our chemistry professor in university used to call white sugar a white poison, and advised us to avoid it for good health.
I learnt from a report that as many as 23 harmful ingredients including sulphur absorbed by body are used to make sugar.
Gur and honey are considered better alternatives provided they are pure.
I have stopped using white sugar for the last two years and have replaced it with honey.
I hope that the media will also join in this campaign of public awareness.
Anything good for public health is good for mediapersons as well.
M AKRAM NIAZI,
Rawalpindi, March 28.