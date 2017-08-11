Afghanistan is at war but seemingly, Afghanis dream of creating robots by acquiring education. After six months of diligence, they were able to participate in the robotics competition, held in America. Some 163 teams from 157 countries took part and received US visa approval including teams from Iran, Sudan, and a team of Syrian refugees.

As a result, the Afghan team would become the first robotics team to represent the war-torn country overseas. First Daughter to the US president, Ivanka Trump tweeted that she looks forward to welcoming this brilliant team of Afghan girls, and their competitors in Washington.

HAWA DEEN MOHAMMED,

Turbat, July 24.