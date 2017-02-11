Despite tall claims by the current government that Pakistan is on the path to progress, I believe that our country still stands where it stood during early years of its inception with regard to administrative matters.

In this connection, I recall an incident where a clash occurred between the Federal and Punjab governments.

A member of Indian Civil Service, Mr Inam ur Rahim opted to serve in Pakistan and was posted as commissioner Rawalpindi.

The Punjab government, disagreeing with this appointment hesitated to relieve the incumbent Khawaja Abdur Rahim and laid foundation for conflict with the Federal Government.

After a prolonged tussle, Mr Inam ur Rahim was permitted to take charge, but the bitterness transcended across levels.

I, being Nazim, at occasions met Mr Inam ur Rahim, whom I recall as a perfect example of politeness and humility in dealing with his staff and other citizens.

To my utter surprise, my colleagues disagreed and staff across division hesitated to cooperate with the new commissioner.

When I inquired from my colleagues about their negative attitude, they responded that the commissioner insulted them by calling them ‘Munshi.

’ I wonder whether the word clerk carried more respect than Munshi? Anyway, the commissioner got fed up with this unreasonable attitude of staff and got himself transferred from Rawalpindi.

The recent posting of the IG Sindh by the government and the province’s action of sending him on forced leave reminds me of the narrated incident of more than 60 years back.

I wonder if that same tradition of picking unnecessary fights with the federal government has further strengthened which does nothing but demotivate government servants and create problems for commoners.

Our rulers in the provinces and centre need to realise that no country can move forward on a path to peace, progress, and prosperity in absence of strong constitutional and implementable administrative measures.



RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad, January 24.

