If you take Shaheed-e-Millat road or Jail road after 10:00pm or before 7:00am, you will find the jail chowrangi flyover closed for public traffic.

Reason: High profile prisoners locked in Karachi Central Jail who can escape any moment they get a chance to.



One attempt to free high profile prisoners from Karachi Central Jail was made a few years back when a tunnel was dug from a house close to the jail wall.

One must thank to timely intelligence and action by Karachi police, which prevented the dangerous prisoners from escaping.



I wonder if countries other than Pakistan have such huge jails in the heart of thickly populated cities with notorious criminals locked in?

Closing of jail road flyover after 10 pm forces the traffic diversion towards Kashmir road and old Sabzi Mandi where even street lights are not available raising the chances of traffic accidents.



It is high time that interior minister of Sindh shifts the high profile prisoners from Central Jail to some place outside the city and open the jail chowrangi flyover for public traffic round the clock.



M.

RAFIQUE ZAKARIA,

Karachi, January 23.

