While there is occasionally a ban slammed on double sawari, a lack of consequence for triple sawaris, with the driver of the motorcycle perching on the petrol tank with his feet barely reaching the brake paddle, is a common occurrence.

This often results in accidents with the drivers failing to apply breaks in time.

In places like D.

H.

A.

Lahore Cantt, the situation is even worse as there is no traffic police whatsoever to instil discipline.

There ought to be a ban on triple sawari to save the life of people and value of property.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, November 21.

