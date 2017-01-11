Direct to Home (DTH) is going to be auctioned on November 23, and is going to cost us several million dollars on the import of tuners, dishes and related accessories along with the yearly remittances of about 20-30 percent of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

This costly luxury for a foreign debt ridden poor country needs scrutiny to justify the action.

MPs should have studied it and debated its necessity but they are not interested in affairs other than their own.

I am not a supporter of cable operators but, as a senior citizen, I feel concerned about the way entertainment and luxury is getting priority and not the lack of self-reliance in the 69 years making us dependent on others for aid, loan and expertise.



M.

AKRAM NIAZI,

Rawalpindi, November 21.

