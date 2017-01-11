Canada has appealed for the release of Dr Asim, who was accused of corruption, damaging the credibility of PMDC, irregularities in the import of petroleum products and facilitating criminals along with terrorists by providing them medical assistance without informing state authorities.



He reportedly abused his office by giving permission to controversial applicants for the opening of medical colleges, bringing into question the credibility of degrees issued by Pakistani medical colleges and compromising health of millions of citizens.

Pakistan’s controversial civil and military governments should be held accountable in regards to what their ulterior motives of their preference to appoint dual nationality holders to key assignments were.



A.

M.

TARIQ,

Malaysia, November 17.

