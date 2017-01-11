Every Pakistani voter knows, that you are a clean politician and one of the most expensive lawyers in the country.

It is my request to you that you pursue the Panama Leaks case without charging a fee, as a moral obligation on behalf of 80 million Pakistanis who have been living in poverty to prove, in the Supreme Court, Nawaz Sharif to be a dishonest man.

The people of Pakistan along with other lawyers supported you and the movement of the restoration of the CJP and independence of the judiciary.

Your ability to disassociate yourself from corrupt politics will help Pakistan rise above political chaos and corruption.



ENGR.

S.

T.

HUSSAIN,

Lahore, November 21.

