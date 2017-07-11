Many people in various high position in this country consider corruption not just as a profession or a mission but they treat it as the complete mission.

They project and promote such subordinates who are notorious for corrupt practices.

And unfortunately there is no one to fight and eradicate the menace of corruption from this debauched society.



The relevant organizations both at the federal and provincial level are out of the tune with their mandate and the Constitution.

As the holy Bible posits, “Ye are salt of the earth; but if the salt has lost his savour, wherewith it shall be salted?”

HASHIM ABRO,

Islamabad, June 20.

