This is in reference to summit of Saudi led Islamic military alliance under leadership of America held at Riyadh.

The summit was hosted by Saudi King Shah Salmaan in a very opulent way.

The military alliance consists of 41 members including Pakistan.

PM Nawaz Sharif also attended the meeting along with his personal lawyer in Panama Case but unfortunately, could not get a chance to address the summit.



However, the government’s decision to allow its ex-army chief to become Commander-in-Chief of Saudi-led military alliance is matter of concern in regard to Pakistan’s relations with Iran.

The government has been denying the rumours of Pakistan’s involvement in the military alliance against a particular country but the appointment of Rt.

General Raheel Sharif as a chief of military alliance has cleared Pakistan’s position.



Undeniably, it will harm our relations with Iran, the first country to recognise Pakistan as an independent state.

The government should review its foreign policies and avoid engaging Pakistan in sectarian wars.

No doubt, Pakistan has many contributions in war against terrorism and will continue to in the future as well but good relations with neighbouring countries are indispensable for the sake of Pakistan’s peace and prosperity.



ASAD KHUHAWAR,

Karachi, May 27.

