Despite the due situation, Karachi metropolitan and municipal corporation did not start a spray campaign to eradicate the mosquito-borne diseases.

More than 20 cases of dengue have reported in hospitals this week, mainly due to the persisting sanitation and garbage issues in Karachi.

Dengue has been rapidly increasing in various part of the country especially in Karachi.

Pakistan has overcome the dengue fever in a very short period of time with the great collaboration between general public and health public departments.

According to the program manager of Dengue Prevention and Control Program (DPCP) many people have been affected by dengue including women and children.

He also said there are 932 patients in entire Sindh and many deaths were reported from different areas of Karachi.

Dengue has become a global problem and is common in more than 110 countries.

Each year between 50 and 528 million people are infected and approximately 10000 to 20000 die.



I urge to the government and concerned authorities to take quick actions against the diseases and get rid of this infection and introduce awareness among the people to pass their life in a better way.



SIRAT RASHID,

Karachi, February 19.

