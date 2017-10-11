The increasing activity of one-wheeling continues on the busy roads Karachi where police are virtually helpless to control the deathly sport. Number of road accidents is on the increase and over a dozen youth die every year in Karachi while performing one-wheeling which is strictly banned but our authorities neglect such cases. No police man stops a one- wheel rider to ask about helmet or licence. In fact two-wheel riders are always investigated by the police whereas one-wheel rides get away. This is a big issue which has been the reason behind accidents and death of many innocents.

Government officials should strictly take actions against on one-wheeling and most importantly parents should not hand over vehicles to children who don’t have a license and also be aware of what their children do and try to stop it.

SAEEDULLAH QAMAR BALOCH,

Malir, October 3.