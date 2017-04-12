In Pakistan, there is no tax credit on mark up of student loans.

Although the government has offered tax credits on educational expenses for children but, unfortunately, those who dare to finance their educations themselves through student loans are not given any tax credit.

USA and India have very generous tax credits on student loans.

I therefore request the concerned authorities to look into this matter.

Tax credits will certainly encourage higher education in the country.



FARHAN ZAFAR,

Lahore, March 29.

