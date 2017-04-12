The kundaa system is a very common practice in our country.

How can we prevent this menace of the kundaa system which implies the theft of electricity? What forces the individuals for electricity theft is that people get inflated bills, so many of them resort to this habit to avoid paying these heavy bills.

To abolish this practice, we need to give people cheap electricity by completing the construction of Kalaabagh dam.

By finishing it, we would get electricity at the rate of Rs1.

25 per unit which is cheap and will help eliminate the kundaa system.

An APC should be called to give it the go ahead.



SARMAD ELAHI,

Lahore, March 27.

