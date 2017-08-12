It is heartening to point out that the Federal government is spending Rs26 billion on Sui Gas supply projects in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, with an aim to provide natural gas to more than 2.

2 million houses of the province.

The gas supply project is a source of immense joy for the people, throughout the province as it has been their old demand.

Sui natural gas is the largest gas field in the country which is located in the Balochistan province, but unfortunately, its own people are facing an extreme shortage of gas from the past 60 years.

Consequently, people are compelled to purchase gas cylinders and use firewood.

This serious issue must be dealt immediately by the federal government in order to ensure proper gas supply to its domestic consumers in each part of the province.



MANNAN SAMAD,

Turbat, July 27.

