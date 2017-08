Kashmir runs in our blood and no Pakistani could afford to sever links with Kashmiris. It is clear that we would continue to extend our moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmir. We would never budge an inch from our principled stand on Kashmir. I humbly request Army chief Mr. Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI to further intensify their support as our civilian government is incompetent.

MIAN MUHAMMAD AHMAD SHAFIQUE,

Faislabad, July 27.