There are many educational institutions in Turbat which are impressively improving student's skills, knowledge and writing power. Oxford is one of them which has recently earned admiration. Their teachers worked hard to improve the writing skills of students. Many students and teachers have received scholarships and cleared tests like NTS etc. I really appreciate the students and teachers from Oxford, for their devotion that has changed the city through educational prosperity.

ZUBAIR NIZAR,

Turbat, July 24.